NurtureTheQueenWithin campaign launched by Krishna’s Herbal on Women’s Day

New Delhi, 6th March 2024: Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, a leading manufacturer of Ayurvedic preservative-free herbal products, has announced #NurtureTheQueenWithin campaign in the run up to the International Women’s Day. Dedicated to all modern-day women who seek a mentally and physically fit life, the campaign emphasizes upon the importance of imbibing Ayurveda in their daily lives. The week-long campaign by the pioneering Ayurvedic brand comprises various facets, including the sharing of Daily Queenly Rituals, Ayurvedic Wisdom for Women and myth busters, along with exciting discounts on special products curated exclusively for women.



Excited to steer this women-centric campaign, Shrawan Daga, Founder and CEO of Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda, said, “This Women’s Day, Krishna’s Herbal is celebrating the Queens in our lives, not just for a day but for an extended duration. Through this campaign, women will understand their own importance, give more time to themselves and also make it a part of their routine. Based on the age old wisdom of Ayurveda, the #NurtureTheQueenWithin campaign highlights how women can start self care rituals, deal with health concerns like stress, sleep and hormonal balance, and find solutions in ancient texts.”



Even as the campaign honours the strength, grace and resilience that every woman showcases, it comes as a gentle tap to simply re-align their life to live to their fullest. The first phase of the campaign, Daily Queenly Rituals, has already been unveiled and refers to the virtues of waking early. Though many women already practice the same in the daily life, they devote little or no time to themselves. The need is for them to imbibe some daily self-care rituals, such as Nasya or oil pulling, self massage like Abhyanga, meditation, yoga and reading. Besides, nature-oriented solutions like She Care Juice, Thyro Care Juice and Aloe Vera Gel must be incorporated in daily personal care regimen.



The campaign will also cover Ayurvedic Wisdom for Women where experts will help them in finding Ayurvedic solutions for their health problems. The Myth Busters series, aimed at debunking common myths regarding women’s health and self-care, promotes evidence based approach. There will be Live Q and A sessions with Ayurvedic practitioners too. Even as the first phase of the campaign is already garnering a great interest, Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda aims to help women-led social impact organisations by contributing a part of their sales, thus truly reaching out to the Queens of the world.



