(MENAFN) In a recent interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has openly criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky for dismissing the highly regarded top general of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny. Zelensky's decision to replace Zaluzhny with General Aleksandr Syrsky last month, citing the need for a change in strategy, has faced backlash from Klitschko, who described the move as a "big mistake" that goes against the public's perception of Zaluzhny as the nation's "most important defender."



Klitschko emphasized that Zaluzhny's two-year tenure as the top general saw successful defense strategies against a formidable adversary, earning him a high approval rating and making him a prominent figure in Ukraine's war efforts. Despite setbacks in the 2023 counteroffensive, during which Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses, Zaluzhny's popularity remained strong, boasting an approval rating exceeding 80%, surpassing that of President Zelensky himself, according to a December poll.



The mayor accused Zelensky of displaying "authoritarianism" and emphasized the need for the president to provide a clear explanation for the decision, stating that many Ukrainians felt confused and desperate in the wake of the abrupt change in military leadership. Klitschko urged unity around figures with the highest public support, such as Zaluzhny, especially amid the ongoing hostilities with Russia. The article explores the implications of this internal dissent within Ukraine's leadership and the potential impact on the nation's military strategy during a critical juncture in the conflict with Russia.



