Raid On Achakzai House: Strike Cripples Quetta

Life came to a standstill in Quetta as protests continued against a raid on the residence of Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

In response to a strike call from PkMAP, business establishments in the capital of southwestern Balochistan province were shut on Tuesday.

Markets, shopping plazas, and business centres remained closed across the city, where private banking services were also suspended, according to Dawn.

With a large number of policemen and personnel of other law enforcement agencies deployed in key areas, no untoward incidents took place in the city.

On Monday, supporters rallied against what they called a police raid on Achakzai's house.

But the local administration said the raid was aimed to recover a piece of government-owned land that had been occupied unlawfully by the PkMAP chief.

The protest leaders accused the government of targeting Achakzai, who is also a presidential candidate, for exposing rigging in the February 8 general election.

