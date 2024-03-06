Careem partners with Umrahme to surprise Captains with all-inclusive Umrah trips

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, UAE, 5 March 2024: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, partnered with Umrahme, an online travel booking platform, and Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, to provide Careem’s top performing Captains with all-inclusive trips to perform Umrah ahead of Ramadan in appreciation of their dedication and efforts.



Eight ride hailing and delivery Captains were selected based on their customer rating and total number of completed trips. They had never visited Saudi Arabia before. Umrahme covered flights to and from Dubai Airport (DXB) along with Umrah packages, hotels, and visa expenses. Emirates Islamic covered daily spending money and provided the Captains with a tour of Mecca to visit religious and cultural heritage sites, including Jabal Al Noor, the Hira Cave, Masjid Al-Taneem, and the Hira Cultural District.



Among the chosen Captains was Captain Ajmeer Khan, who has been with Careem for over ten years and always dreamed of seeing the Holy Kaaba. Captain Shahbaz Mehmood has been with Careem for eight years and had been saving up to go for Umrah with his brother.



Mudassir Sheikha, CEO and Co-founder of Careem commented: “We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of Umrahme and Emirates Islamic in providing Careem Captains with this meaningful trip to Mecca for Umrah. Performing Umrah is a deeply spiritual experience for Muslims around the world as they prepare for Ramadan, and the month of Sha’ban holds great significance for the journey. Captains are the heart and soul of Careem and since many of them prioritize sending their earnings abroad to support their families, we're honored to provide them with this opportunity as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work.”



Mohammed Bin Mahfouz, CEO of Umrahme, responded: "Ramadan is the month of giving and reminds us of the importance of generosity and gratitude. At Umrahme, we're committed to embodying this spirit of giving by honoring these hardworking Captains at Careem with an all-inclusive Umrah trip. As they dedicate themselves to supporting their families and serving the community, we're privileged to support them in their own spiritual journey. This experience distinctly mirrors the ethos that Umrahme upholds, and we are humbled to facilitate their trip for our esteemed partners at Careem.”



Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said: “The Holy month of Ramadan gives us an opportunity to spread joy and cheer in the community, and we were delighted to support Careem in their considerate initiative. Providing deserving Captains with the opportunity to perform Umrah aligns with Emirates Islamic’s values of generosity and supporting the community and those in need."



Careem’s Captain support team is committed to making it easy for Captains to earn easily and flexibly through the Careem platform. Careem introduces wellness and safety initiatives to support UAE delivery Captains during the summer months, including providing them with summer kits, air conditioned rest stops, and dedicated “Captain Vans” for Captains to rest and hydrate. In 2023, Careem also partnered with Emirates NBD to surprise ten Captains with trips home to visit their families in Pakistan.







