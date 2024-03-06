Insights From 18Th EFG Hermes One-On-One Conference Inauguration

EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding and the premier investment bank in the MENA region, in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), proudly launched the 18th Annual EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference on 4 March 2024. This landmark event, renowned as the largest global investment forum focusing on MENA, is hosted at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina until 7 March 2024.

