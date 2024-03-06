PISQ Unveils New Educational Opportunities At University Expo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Pakistan International School Qatar (PISQ) opened its doors to an enriching educational experience by hosting a University Expo recently.

Aimed at guiding the upper secondary students, along with their parents, this expo welcomed representatives from over 30 esteemed universities, British Council consultants and colleges.

The event served as a bridge connecting eager students with opportunities for higher education, featuring on-the-spot university registrations, insightful presentations, and scholarship offerings.

The expo not only showcased local educational institutions but also drew attention from prominent international universities. Leading Qatari institutions such as Weill Cornell Medicines Qatar, Georgetown University Qatar, Lusail University, QFBA-Northumbria University, Oryx University College, University of Doha for Science & Technology, Simon Fraser University of Canada, Riphah University of Pakistan and VCU University were among the distinguished participants.

Additionally, representatives from approximately 20 Malaysian universities and globally renowned QS World Ranked Universities contributed to the diversity of the expo.

The key reason for these universities choosing Pakistan International School Qatar as the venue for this significant event lies in the school's commitment to academic excellence and its reputation as a hub for nurturing bright minds.

Lubna Khan, a well-known School Improvement Consultant and Curriculum Specialist at Ta'allum Education Group Inaugurated the event.

Principal Cambridge Branch Syed Asif Ali Shah, and school guidance counselor Bushra Awan played pivotal roles in orchestrating this event.

Together with the administrative officer, they engaged with each university representative, ensuring a seamless flow of information and interaction.

Throughout the expo, the universities passionately guided students and parents, offering insights into their diverse programs and scholarship opportunities. From medical sciences to business administration, engineering, and arts, the spectrum of disciplines covered a wide range of academic interests.

The expo provided a unique platform for students to make informed decisions about their future educational pursuits.