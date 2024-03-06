Jazeera Airways Announces New CEO

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Kuwait's low-cost carrier, Jazeera Airways announced its appointment of Barathan Pasupathi (Bara) as its new CEO after its current CEO, Rohit Ramachandran stepped down after more than 7 years with the airlines.

Bara will go in office on March 26. He was the former chief finance officer (CFO) of Jazeera Airways and has over 30 years of aviation- including finance, management, and operations functions for airlines as well as aircraft procurement and leasing-, oil and gas, and supply chain.

Marwan Boodai, chairman of Jazeera Airways thanked Ramachandran for his service saying“During his tenure and by forging strong strategic relationships with key stakeholders, supported by the strength of our outstanding Jazeera teams, Jazeera tripled its fleet.



Under his leadership, the airline expanded into 65 destinations, hit record passenger volumes, achieved unsurpassed results, and initiated a purpose built, profitable Jazeera Terminal 5.”

Bara's recent role was CEO of Jetstar Asia, a Qantas Group airline based in Singapore for more than a decade.

He joins Jazeera Airways with more than three decades of experience in aviation. Bara served as CFO of Sahaab Aircraft Leasing from 2007 to 2010.

“Bara's appointment provides continuity to the business and strong leadership to Jazeera Airways as we continue an exciting chapter of growth at the airline,” said Boodai.

