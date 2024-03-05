Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) Heritage Survey Secured For Andover South Project

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (FRA:YM4) is pleased to announce that it has secured an archaeological/anthropological heritage survey, with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC"), over its priority lithium-bearing pegmatite targets at the Andover South Project area (E47/4061 & E47/4062).

Highlights

- The Company has secured a heritage survey for the Andover South Lithium Project

- Heritage Survey targets to commence 25th March 2024

- Maiden drilling program will focus on the key targets on the Andover South project, with outcropping pegmatites defined along a 4.2 kilometre strike and with individual pegmatites defined up to 50m widths. Notable results from outcrop sampling from Andover South Andover South (those >2% Li2O) include;

o 3.80% Li2O - sample R21843

o 3.64% Li2O - sample R21952

o 2.97% Li2O - sample R21923

o 2.87% Li2O - sample R21989

o 2.79% Li2O - sample R21949

o 2.77% Li2O - sample R21922

o 2.71% Li2O - sample R21918

o 2.63% Li2O - sample R21947

o 2.57% Li2O - sample R21907

o 2.54% Li2O - sample R21979

o 2.40% Li2O - sample R21945

o 2.25% Li2O - sample R21921

o 2.17% Li2O - sample R21990

o 2.15% Li2O - sample R21987

- Management is aiming to secure further surveys over the Andover North project

The heritage survey has been scheduled to commence on the 25th of March 2024, and will encompass areas where Raiden has defined priority targets for drilling over the high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites at Andover South.

The Company is pleased to proactively engage with the Ngarluma Traditional Owners across the project area, where our objective is to ensure the Traditional Owners knowledge of the area is utilised to avoid areas of cultural significance.

It is the Company's objective to commence with drilling activities as soon as possible after the heritage survey has been concluded, and once all regulatory processes currently underway for the grant of tenement E47/4062 have been completed.

In parallel with the Andover South heritage survey, management are working to secure an additional survey over the Andover North project area (E47/3849, P47/2028, E47/4063 & E47/4603), which will allow the company to dual track a parallel exploration campaign over this area, which will hopefully lead to further definition of potential pegmatite mineralisation.

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

