MHP Group Makes First Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Integrated communications consultancy MHP Group has made its first acquisition, acquiring creative agency Studio La Plage.



Studio La Plage began as a Shoreditch gallery, before launching as a studio that combines art and data science to deliver creative work for clients in the health, financial services, technology and luxury sectors, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, BlackRock and JK Rowling's Pottermore Publishing.



The acquisition – the terms of which have not been revealed – is part of MHP Group's accelerated growth strategy since it was bought by Next15 in 2022 . Last year, the agency invested in new specialist capabilities, including change and employee engagement, and brand strategy team Reverb.



The combined group – which also includes consumer earned creative agency Mischief and polarisation consultancy Accord – will have annual revenues of around £40 million and a portfolio of 220 clients.



MHP Group CEO Alex Bigg (pictured, bottom left) told PRovoke Media:“When we were bought by Next15 they said they were willing to back us with acquisitions, and this is the first of those, with hopefully more to come. It has taken a while to find the right independent agency with the right people and an entrepreneurial mindset. It needed to be the right culture fit, and from day one it's felt like the right decision.”



The 30-strong agency will rebrand as La Plage, part of MHP Group. The agency's leadership remains in place, with managing director Matthew Francis (pictured, bottom right) reporting to Bigg.



Bigg said:“When we created MHP Group we gave ourselves the freedom to have a house of brands. This works with Mischief, which has a strong independent identity but works as part of our integrated offer. La Plage has a strong heritage in the above-the-line and through-the-line space, and we don't want to lose that distinct brand heritage.



“By combining our expertise in earned, brand strategy, digital strategy and behavioural science with La Plage's world-class creative storytelling capabilities and data-led planning approach, we can offer clients something unique and tell clients' stories in different ways.”



And he said there was no overlap with the work currently handled by Mischief:“Mischief will continue to do earned creative in the consumer space, and La Plage means a lot more of the work we commission can be done in-house.”



Deputy CEO Nick Barron (pictured, top left) told PRovoke Media:“La Plage are a fast-growing, talented bunch who we enjoy working with and are a really good strategic fit for us – our existing Studio team led by Gemma Sawyer [pictured, top right] has been one of the fastest-growing bits of the business.



“They've grown quickly by being more client-centric, faster, more responsive and more adept at problem solving than traditional above-the-line agencies, and MHP has succeeded in the same way."



Studio La Plage and MHP Group teams have already worked together on projects including the national nuclear industry recruitment campaign, 'Destination Nuclear', which launched last month.



At La Plage, Francis added:“For over a decade, La Plage has grown in recognition as a creative partner to some of the world's most forward-thinking organisations. It's now time to take La Plage to the next level and MHP Group's focus on behavioural science and creative execution makes them the perfect home for us.



“Joining MHP Group enables us to offer clients even greater depth, scale and creative diversity. MHP has industry-leading specialists in our key verticals, including health and finance, while the Mischief team's reputation for connecting brands with passionate communities will enhance our work in luxury, tech and the creative industries.”

MENAFN05032024000219011063ID1107939380