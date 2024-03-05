IBM Set To Establish A New Software Lab In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)





Riyadh – Asdaf News :

IBM (NYSE: IBM), a leading provider of global hybrid cloud, AI and consulting expertise, announced today its plans to invest over 200 million dollars in talent and infrastructure in a new IBM Software Lab in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. The announcement reinforces IBM's commitment to expand its investments in the region and further solidifies IBM's support for the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The lab will be designed to focus on accelerating digital innovation and product development, management and design, with solutions in the areas of Data & AI and Sustainability Software. With innovation and knowledge exchange at its center, the IBM Software Lab's goal will be to accelerate skills building and help create high-quality jobs for skilled young IT professionals in Saudi Arabia's technology ecosystem, co-creating solutions to export globally.

The news was announced on the main stage of LEAP 2024 during a discussion between H.E. Abdullah Alswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia, and Arvind Krishna, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, IBM.

The planned IBM Software Lab in Riyadh comes on the heels of IBM's announcement to inaugurate its new regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With operations in more than 170 countries and a presence in the Kingdom since 1947, this significant milestone from IBM will help enhance the Kingdom's position as a global leader, building upon decades of success and commitment to creating a better future for the region and the world.

The planned IBM Software Lab will join a wide network of IBM Software Labs across the world in the US, Canada, India and Europe.

Tags#IBM #Saudi Arabia #Software