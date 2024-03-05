Geely Enters Seven-Seater Segment In The UAE With Launch Of All-New Okavango SUV

(MENAFN- Mid-East) AGMC, the official distributor of Geely Auto in the UAE, has announced the launch of the Geely Okavango, its all-new seven-seater SUV offering advanced technologies, exceptional comfort and design, and class-leading interior space to customers in the UAE.

Named after one of Africa's last great natural sanctuaries in Botswana, the Geely Okavango is a seamless integration of performance, elegance, and adaptability. Geely's largest SUV to date has an industry-leading space utilization rate that maximizes interior comfort and practicality. The seven seats can be fully folded, providing an expansive yet functional storage space of 2050 litres, while the interior levelling space can measure up to 2.2m long – equivalent to a king-sized bed.

A futuristic design encompassing Geely's iconic Stonehenge 3-Dash daytime running lights and full-width Lava Flow taillights explores the boundaries of aesthetics with its merging lines, structure, and space to create an alluring, modern appeal.

Commenting on the launch, Dr Andreas Schaaf, CEO – New Ventures at Albatha Automotive said:“In a market well known for its love of SUVs, the introduction of Geely Okavango adds an exciting new choice for customers. It reinforces Geely's strategic vision to become the world's most competitive and respected auto brand. I am confident the Okavango will become a wildly popular fixture on the UAE's roads. It offers great style, driving performance and space at a very accessible price point, making it the ideal choice for all occasions. At Geely AGMC, we take immense pride in offering our valued customers a wide selection of vehicles to suit different lifestyles and needs, which is backed by our exceptional customer service and a smooth buying experience.”

The interior of the all-new Geely Okavango is thoughtfully designed for all aspects of life – including work, leisure and active adventures with friends and family. The refreshed zero-pressure seats offer exceptional comfort while the material itself is odourless and eco-friendly. Featuring a 540-degree HD panoramic camera, a 60-inch UV resistant panoramic sunroof, modern dashboard with 12 central display and a double layered central console design, the all-new Geely Okavango indeed pushes the boundaries of technological possibility.

Customers can look forward to unleashing peak performance powered by the 2.0 litre TDI engine and a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, producing 218hp and 325Nm of torque, that offers a smooth and powerful start, transforming the drive into a dynamic and enjoyable experience.

The vehicle's high-performance engine propels it from 0 to 100 km/h in a rapid 7.9 seconds, complemented by an exceptionally comfortable independent suspension system and a BOSCH 9.3 Electronic Stability Program that reduces body roll and maximises handling on the road to offer a driving experience that harmonizes stability and comfort.

Built with utmost safety in mind, technology in the all-new Okavango has been elevated to include passenger health and sustainability. With six airbags and a strong steel body structure, the vehicle can robustly protect its occupants, and the 540-degree HD panoramic camera helps motorists safely navigate their surroundings when manoeuvring and parking.