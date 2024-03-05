Akshay Kumar To Present Documentary On Sardar Patel's Statue Of Unity

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Akshay Kumar, who will be presenting the documentary 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek', said it's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, "Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek" is a journey of an ambitious vision turning into reality. The 40-minute documentary celebrates the spirit of unity that binds the nation together and pays homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India, who led the integration of 562 fragmented princely states into one nation post-independence.

The documentary also features insights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, had envisioned this project. The documentary follows a step-by-step journey of the making of the Statue of Unity.

From 2013 -- when the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi announced his intention to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laid the foundation stone in Kevadia (Gujarat) -- to completing the tallest statue in the world at 182 meters, a number that represented total constituencies in Gujarat's State Legislative Assembly.

Akshay said: "Being part of 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' has been an incredibly humbling experience for me. It's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian."

"Sardar Patel's vision and leadership continue to inspire us, reminding us of the strength that comes from our unity as a nation. I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose," he added.

The documentary will also reveal PM Modi's unique initiative that he undertook to procure iron for the statue, where over six lakh villages donated an old iron farming tool each, echoing Sardar Patel's call to farmers during the fight for independence. Soil from all parts of the country was similarly used to bring the statue together, symbolising unity in its creation.

As the film progresses, the team behind the Statue of Unity takes the audience on an awe-inspiring journey. They delve into its idea, construction, and the opportunities it created for the locals, as Kevadia transformed into Ekta Nagar.

Director Aanand shared: "Revolutions are created by people when they come together for a bigger purpose, guided by visionaries who lead and inspire. Sardar Patel was one such visionary who advocated the significance of unity in the process of nation-building."

"The film reflects on the legacy of the pioneer of united India and showcases the inspiring transformation of Gujarat's humble Kevadia into an international tourist destination," he added.

The documentary features success and upliftment stories of locals who have benefitted from the project, with their town becoming a major tourist destination. The documentary progresses with a tour of some remarkable tourist attractions in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity, adorned with the beauty of flora and fauna.

It puts the focus on the bustling tourist destination that has seen footfalls up to 50,000 in a single day.

'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' will premiere on History TV18 on March 8.