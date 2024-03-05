Tie Delhi-NCR Is Set To Host Tiecon Delhi 2024 Startup Conference On 8-9 March, 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 04, 2024- The Delhi-NCR Chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs, a global organisation fostering entrepreneurship, is all geared up to organise one of India's hottest and largest startup conferences. Scheduled on 8th & 9th March 2024 this year's theme is - 'The New Bharat'. This is a must attend event for every player in the startup world. The focal point of TiEcon Delhi 2024, will be sessions on various facets of entrepreneurship & business growth, exclusive networking opportunities and startup awards.



This event promises to be a dynamic hub of innovation, offering immersive experiences across various sessions like AI Luminate and Enabling the Deeptech Startup ecosystem. Attendees can anticipate engaging sessions on topics ranging from the National Geospatial Policy to Angel Investing, alongside invaluable networking opportunities, multiple investor meets and knowledge sharing year's TiEcon includes the introduction of initiatives like Elite Encounters, Share the Stage, Lunch with Leaders & Investors. Through these initiatives, attendees can avail of exclusive interaction opportunities with some of the most distinguished leaders, mentors, and investors in the industry. Furthermore, attendees can also sign up for a dream ride with a chosen mentor as part of Mentoring in Motion.



TiEcon Delhi 2024 will also feature a special address by Dr. Jitendra Kumar MD of BIRAC and Arvind Kumar Director General of STPI, along with a keynote address by Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman of SIDBI & S Krishnan - Secretary, MeitY.



Reflecting on the comprehensive scope of events, Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi NCR, stated, "TiE Delhi-NCR is gearing up to host the hottest startup event in town with the theme "The New Bharat." What's propelling this movement towards the New Bharat? It's the visionary startup founders leading the charge. We are excited with the line up for top-notch sessions, leading speakers and multiple investor meetings planned at TiEcon Delhi this year. What does this mean for you? It means gaining insights on how to drive your business towards profit, how to increase market size. This year we have a unique networking format where you get to share the stage with a business legend and share your ideas."



The lineup of prestigious startup awards includes- TiE-Lumis Entrepreneurial Excellence Awards, Startup CFO Awards, and the TiE Delhi-NCR & Power2SME: The Spirit of Manufacturing Awards, honouring those demonstrating exceptional passion, innovation, and commitment to entrepreneurial excellence. The event will see live pitching like Assistive Solutions Pitches to put a spotlight on startups creating for differently abled & TiE the Knot. Havas Media will launch the Influencer Report and Meaningful Brand Awards.



Key speakers at the event include leaders from diverse sectors such as finance, technology, retail, and healthcare. Prominent names include Rajesh Uppal - (MEB, Digital Enterprise, HR, IT, Safety and CIO), Maruti Suzuki India; Mohit Joshi - CEO, Havas Media India; Sanket Deodhar - VP and Head â€“ Digital Natives, SAP Indian Subcontinent ; Anurag Seth - Principal AI/ML Advisor, AWS India ; Rajan Anandan - MD, Peak XV and Surge ; Lathika Pai - Country Head, VC PE Partnerships, Microsoft; Arvind Kumar - Director General, STPI ; Gautam Jain - Software Director, NetApp; Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma - Managing Director, Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns; Padmaja Ruparel - Co-Founder, IAN & Founding Partner, IAN Fund; Atul Dhawan - Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India ; Dr. Jitendra Kumar - MD, BIRAC; and many more.



TiEcon Delhi 2024 is supported by acclaimed partners such as Startup India, Maruti Suzuki Innovation, Havas Media, SAP, AWS, Peak XV, Microsoft, STPI, NETAPP Excellerator, and many more, reflecting the collaborative spirit driving India's startup ecosystem forward.





About TiE Delhi-NCR:



TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last two decades, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has Delhi TiE Delhi-NCR conducts a wide range of programs to help entrepreneurs. These include TiEcon, India Internet Day, Sustainability Summit, HR Summit, TiE Young Entrepreneurs along with Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors.

