Hungary Premier bets in Trump`s triumph

(MENAFN) In a bold and politically charged statement, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared on Monday that Hungary is placing its bets on the return of former United States President Donald Trump to broker a peace deal and bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Orban, a longstanding ally of Trump, expressed his anticipation for a meeting with the ex-president scheduled to take place in Florida later this week.



Speaking at an economic forum in Budapest, Orban emphasized the urgency of finding a resolution to the two-year Ukraine conflict. Hungary, a NATO member sharing borders with Ukraine, has consistently pursued a neutral stance in the region, aiming to maintain a buffer between itself and Russia. Orban underscored the growing territorial gains by Russia and their proximity to the Hungarian border, stating that this development is contrary to Hungary's interests.



Orban asserted that, given the circumstances, the only rational course of action for the Hungarian government is to place its trust in the potential return of Donald Trump. He argued that a significant shift in United States leadership is crucial for achieving a relatively swift peace deal. According to Orban, the prospect of a change in the political landscape in the United States is intrinsically tied to the identity of the president.



Donald Trump, currently the presumptive Republican nominee, is leading in recent polls against his Democrat rival as he positions himself to challenge President Joe Biden in the upcoming November election. Orban pointed to Trump's previous promises during his campaign, where he pledged to settle the Ukraine conflict "within 24 hours" of taking office.



Trump had indicated that he would leverage United States aid to compel Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to engage in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



As Hungary's prime minister openly aligns himself with Trump and expresses optimism for a potential political change in the United States, this development adds a layer of complexity to the geopolitical landscape surrounding the Ukraine conflict. The outcome of the November election and its implications for the region are poised to shape the trajectory of diplomatic efforts and international relations in Eastern Europe.





MENAFN05032024000045015687ID1107936317