University Of Jordan's IEEE-CS Clinches Global Excellence Title

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 5 (Petra) - The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers - Computer Society (IEEE-CS) at the University of Jordan (UJ), has clinched the title of the "Outstanding Chapter Award", bestowed by the IEEE.In a groundbreaking achievement for the Middle East, the UJ's IEEE-CS triumph stands as a testament to the remarkable capabilities and innovation within the realm of information technology, said a UJ statement on Tuesday.As a professional society affiliated with the globally renowned IEEE, the IEEE-CS is dedicated to advancing the theory, practice, and application of information processing, computer science, and technology, while elevating the professional stature of its members.It stands as the largest among the 39 technical societies operating under the IEEE umbrella, underscoring the excellence of UJ students and their prowess in the field.This prestigious accolade is bestowed annually upon a single society worldwide, adhering to stringent criteria related to the nature and caliber of activities and programs offered to its members and volunteers, added the statement.It highlighted that the IEEE-CS at UJ is at the forefront of providing a diverse array of workshops, courses, seminars, and events aimed at bridging the gap between academia and the industry, thus serving as a global benchmark.Its offerings encompass a wide spectrum of activities catering to members from various specializations, ranging from hands-on workshops to scholarly seminars and engaging social events.The quality and relevance of the activities and events hosted by the society are underscored by their alignment with the demands of the labor market, coupled with the society's proactive engagement with leading institutions and companies in the information technology sector.In reaffirming the university's commitment to excellence, the statement emphasized that the IEEE-CS's attainment of this prestigious title is a source of immense pride, reaffirming UJ's esteemed position on the global stage.