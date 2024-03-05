Real Kashmir Edge Out Sreenidi Deccan 3-2, Go 2Nd In I-League

The win not only highlighted Real Kashmir's capability to secure crucial points away from home but also maintained their pursuit of the I-League title.

While Krizo took his goal tally to 12 in the I-League, Real Kashmir's other goal was scored by Ifham Tariq Mir. For Sreenidi Deccan, Rilwan Olanrewaju Hassan, and Eli Sabia were the scorers. The Deccan Warriors though lost the plot in the match when they were reduced to 10 men after Mohammad Sajid Dhot was given marching orders in the 86th minute.

The win took Real Kashmir to the second spot in the I-League table. They have 33 points from 17 matches with 10 wins, three draws, and four losses and are five points adrift of leaders Mohammedan Sporting.

On Monday, Real Kashmir's defensive tactics were once again on full display in the first half. They effectively neutralized the attacking threats posed by Sreenidi Deccan, maintaining a compact and impenetrable back line.

The Snow Leopards were also far more clinical in front of the goal and took the lead in the added minutes of the first half. Mohammad Asrar Rehbar sent in a long ball towards the right flank, finding Henry Kisekka in space. The Ugandan midfielder then delivered a cross into the penalty box and forward Gnohere Krizo did well to get to the end of the ball.

The match continued to be fraught with drama as another crucial moment came in the 86th minute when Sreenidi Deccan were reduced to 10 men. Mohammad Sajid Dhot received his second yellow card of the game for a rough challenge on Krizo.

From the ensuing free-kick, Real Kashmir quickly responded as Ifham Tariq Mir executed a well-measured lob. Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Gomes attempted to intercept Mir's shot but misjudged the flight of the ball.

Real Kashmir finally sealed the match in the added minutes of the second half after Eli Sabia brought down Krizo inside the box.

