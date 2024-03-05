Ricardo Martinelli Disqualified As A Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Electoral Court on Monday March 4th announced

the disqualification of Ricardo Martinelli as a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, for the Realizing Goals and Alliance parties, regarding the general elections on May 5th.

The "unanimous" decision was made after the

judges of the Electoral Court held a 10-hour session,

where they analyzed the sentencing resolution against the former president of the Republic, Ricardo Martinelli, for the crime of money laundering in the purchase of

Editora Panamá América

(Epasa), in the New Business case.

The

Electoral Court

confirmed that on Monday March 4th it received a copy of the final sentence regarding Mr. Martinelli,

the sentence of more than 10 years in prison for the crime of money laundering.

In addition, Martinelli must pay a fine of $19.2 million within one year

