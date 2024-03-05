Russians Shell 17 Settlements In Kharkiv Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled 17 settlements in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region on Monday, March 4.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the region's military administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The settlements of Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, and Neskuchne came under artillery and mortar fire. The enemy launched air strikes on Varvarivka, Nesterne, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka, and Petropavlivka.

In Vovchansk, at 00:25, a series of strikes damaged eight private houses, outbuildings, and a car. No casualties were reported.

In Kupiansk, a garage in a private household caught fire as a result of shelling at 19:20.

At 18:00, the enemy shelled the village of Senkove, Kupiansk district. A 49-year-old driver of an emergency medical aid center suffered blast injuries.

At 16:00, a private house was damaged by shelling in Moskovka, Kupiansk district. There was no information about casualties, Syniehubov said.

At 12:30, the enemy shelled the village of Basovo, Bohoduhiv district, using a mortar. Outbuildings, administrative buildings and power grids of agricultural enterprises were damaged. There were no casualties.

At 11:00, the Russians attacked Ivashky, Bohoduhiv district, damaging a two-story apartment building.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka.

In the Kharkiv region, joint groups of explosives experts demined 10.45 hectares of area and destroyed 248 explosive items. Demining work is ongoing, Syniehubov said.