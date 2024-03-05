Qatar, Ethiopia Discuss Defense And Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met with Minister of Defense of Ethiopia H E Abraham Belay, and his accompanying delegation, who is visiting the country to attend the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024). During the meeting, they discussed topics of common concern as well as cooperation relations between the two sides and ways to strengthen and develop them. The meeting was attended by Qatar's Military Attache to Ethiopia H E Brig. Mohammed Ali Al Hajri and a number of senior officials and officers from both sides.