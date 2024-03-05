Shefali Shah Serves A 'Tasty' Sneak-Peek Into Her Bali Getaway

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah, who is currently holidaying in Bali, shared a glimpse of what her breakfast looks like in vacation mode.

Taking to Instagram stories, Shefali on Tuesday shared several pictures of her colourful breakfast from the dining table.

The actress seems to be binging on some seasonal fruits, pancakes, avocado toast, fluffy omelet, a smoothie bowl and some fresh juices.

Shefali did not share any caption, she instead chose to put hashtags such as breakfast and good morning.

On Monday, the 50-year-old actress shared glimpses of Bali and art decor.

Talking about work, Shefali was last seen in 'Three Of Us', a drama film, where the actress played the role of Shailaja Desai, diagnosed with dementia. It also stars Swanand Kirkire and Jaideep Ahlawat.