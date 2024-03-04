Egypt Starts Procedures To Outsource Airport Management To Private Companies

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian government has begun the executive procedures to outsource the management and operation of its airports to private companies. The move is aimed at improving the quality of services provided to passengers and increasing revenues.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting on Sunday to follow up on the proposed executive procedures from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The meeting was attended by Minister of Civil Aviation Mohamed Abbas Helmy , Minister of Public Enterprises Sector Mahmoud Esmat , Chairperson of the Holding Company for Airports and Air Navigation Mohamed Saeed Mahrous , and other officials.

Madbouly stressed the government's keenness to develop the civil aviation sector to enhance its regional and international competitiveness and integrate it with the country's overall development process. He said that involving the private sector in the management and operation of Egyptian airports would help improve passenger services and increase revenues.

Mohamed El-Homsani , the official spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office , said that the meeting discussed a number of points related to the procedures taken to implement the strategy for developing Egyptian airports.

The strategy focuses on the optimal utilization of the airports' infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, enhancing the passenger experience, increasing revenues, promoting sustainability and digital transformation, and developing the administrative efficiency of human resources.

El-Homsani added that the meeting discussed the selection of a highly experienced international consultant to develop a comprehensive plan for the outsourcing process. The consultant will be responsible for setting the criteria for the selection of private companies, developing the tender documents, and overseeing the bidding process.

He also said that the meeting discussed a proposed timeline for the outsourcing process. The first step will be to issue a tender for the selection of the international consultant. The consultant will then be required to submit a comprehensive plan for the outsourcing process within six months. The bidding process is expected to be completed within 12 months.