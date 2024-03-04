Gulf Craft Group Celebrates One Of Its Most Successful Years Yet At The 30Th Edition Of The Dubai International Boat Show

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Gulf Craft Group has made waves at the Dubai International Boat Show by securing the sale of over 1,100 footage overall during the 5-day event. This achievement marks one of the most successful boat shows in the company's recent history. Held at Dubai Harbour from February 28th to March 3rd, the show has once again provided Gulf Craft Group with an exceptional platform to showcase its craftsmanship, innovation, and latest vessels. With the order book now completely full for 2024, the shipyard is now taking orders for the second half of 2025.

Among the yachts sold during the initial days of the show were five yachts and 20 leisure boats across the Gulf Craft Group brand portfolio. These acquisitions along with many more in the pipeline, highlight the enduring appeal and global demand for Gulf Craft Group's diverse portfolio of luxury vessels.

With a rich history of participation spanning 30 years, Gulf Craft Group has consistently utilised the Dubai International Boat Show to unveil its cutting-edge designs and launch new models. This year's success underscores Gulf Craft Group's unwavering commitment to excellence and its popularity in the marine industry not only in the GCC region but also beyond.

About Gulf Craft Group:

Gulf Craft Group is one of the world's only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality boat and yachts that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice, Gulf Craft Group delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft Group is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world's largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft Group manufactures a diverse range of yachts and boats, spanning from 32 to 175 feet, under six distinct brands that cater to a broad spectrum of clientele. These brands include the prestigious Majesty Yachts, the adventurous Nomad Yachts, the sporty Oryx sports cruisers, the versatile Silvercraft & SilverCAT family and fishing boats, and the reliable Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft Group operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft Group has the world's first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft Group has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.