Number Of Tourists Visiting UP Twice The State's Population: CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the current influx of tourists to the state has doubled, surpassing its population.

He made this statement during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of 762 development projects, totalling Rs 2,758 crore.

The chief minister said: "For the first time, we are simultaneously inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for schemes based on proposals from the public representatives, Pro-Poor Scheme and the Chief Minister Tourism Development Scheme, aimed at systematically developing tourism spots across all 75 districts and 403 Assembly constituencies of the state."

He highlighted the transformation of Uttar Pradesh, saying: "Today, we witnessed a new Uttar Pradesh emerging. From the tourism perspective, our efforts extend beyond the development of individual sites; we strive to foster overall growth, ecosystem preservation, and employment opportunities. With clear government intentions and swift execution, we witness tangible results.

"The improved security and law enforcement in the state have reshaped perceptions of Uttar Pradesh. The government's decisions have yielded significant benefits. Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi, Ayodhya Dham in Ayodhya, Naimish Tirtha in Naimish have been revitalised. The Vindhyavasini Corridor has undergone a remarkable transformation, while Brij Bhoomi is once again captivating the world's attention," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that events like Prayagraj's Kumbh, the development of religious places like Chitrakoot, and Shuktirtha, along with the systematic promotion of heritage and eco-tourism, have contributed to "Uttar Pradesh's remarkable turnaround, making it a preferred destination for tourists.

CM Adityanath cited examples of cities like Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur, where hotels are fully booked, taxi services are in high demand, markets have seen exponential growth, and restaurants are bustling with activities.

"Today, the whole world is eager to explore Uttar Pradesh. The state has transformed into a land of celebration from a once-troubled region. What was once considered a state of chaos has now become a symbol of faith and prosperity under the leadership of the double-engine government," he said.

CM Adityanath also noted the significant shift in perception regarding religious sites like Ayodhya, from where people now return satisfied with no fear of anything.

He expressed confidence in the state's capacity to accommodate large gatherings of devotees, citing examples such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Vindhyavasini Dham.