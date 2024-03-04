(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Chris La - Monday, March 4, 2024
Monday's Most Active Stock Investments: GM, Nvidia, and Reddit
After the stock crossed above $40 in recent sessions, traders will watch the market's reaction to the General Motors (GM) recall. GM is recalling 820,000 pickup trucks, citing tailgate issues. The tailgates risk unlatching, resulting in them opening unexpectedly
The company is aware of only one incident that led to a minor injury. It faced three minor property damage complaints related to this recall.
AI investors may bask in Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang's glowing comments. The CEO said that artificial general intelligence could arrive in only five years. The firm, worth $2 trillion in market capitalization, expects AI may pass specialized medical tests. That includes gastroenterology.
Markets continue to favor Meta Platforms (META) among the magnificent 7. The firm decided against an Alphabet (GOOG) partnership that would see Google's Android XR platform on the Meta Quest headsets. This would have saved money for both firms. However, Meta CEO Zuckerberg plans to own the next computational platform for AR, VR, and mixed reality.
Market watchers will have Reddit's upcoming IPO on their radar. The firm plans to trade under the ticker RDDT for $31 to $34 a share and an up to $6.5 billion valuation. The IPO might lift META, Snap, and Pinterest (PINS) stock. However, focus on RDDT's opening day performance when trading social networking stocks.
