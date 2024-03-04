(MENAFN- Baystreet) Disney and Google are Among Today's Hottest Stocks

Super Micro Computer And Deckers Outdoor To Join S&P 500 IndexMorning Warning: Avoid These Penny StocksMonday Morning Trades: Sea, Nio, CrowdStrike, and MoreSplash Flat on New Hire Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Monday, March 4, 2024

Monday's Most Active Stock Investments: GM, Nvidia, and Reddit

After the stock crossed above $40 in recent sessions, traders will watch the market's reaction to the General Motors (GM) recall. GM is recalling 820,000 pickup trucks, citing tailgate issues. The tailgates risk unlatching, resulting in them opening unexpectedly

The company is aware of only one incident that led to a minor injury. It faced three minor property damage complaints related to this recall.

AI investors may bask in Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang's glowing comments. The CEO said that artificial general intelligence could arrive in only five years. The firm, worth $2 trillion in market capitalization, expects AI may pass specialized medical tests. That includes gastroenterology.

Markets continue to favor Meta Platforms (META) among the magnificent 7. The firm decided against an Alphabet (GOOG) partnership that would see Google's Android XR platform on the Meta Quest headsets. This would have saved money for both firms. However, Meta CEO Zuckerberg plans to own the next computational platform for AR, VR, and mixed reality.

Market watchers will have Reddit's upcoming IPO on their radar. The firm plans to trade under the ticker RDDT for $31 to $34 a share and an up to $6.5 billion valuation. The IPO might lift META, Snap, and Pinterest (PINS) stock. However, focus on RDDT's opening day performance when trading social networking stocks.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks