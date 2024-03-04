Nikkei Smashes 40K Barrier

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Japan's Nikkei 225 closed above the 40,000 mark on Monday to set a new record high after the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite hit fresh all-time highs on Friday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index leaped 198.41 points, or 0.5%, to 40,109.23, yet another fresh record high.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index gained 6.53 points to 16,595.97.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 nicked 3.07 points, or 0.1%, to 3,540.87, with investors focused on China's“Two Sessions” meetings.

The“Two Sessions” refer to the concurrent annual meetings of China's legislature, the National People's Congress, and the country's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

At the meetings, China premier Li Qiang is expected to deliver the government's work report, which details economic and policy goals for the world's second-largest economy, including its gross domestic product growth target.

In other markets

In Korea, the Kospi index added 31.91 points, or 1.2%, to 2,674.27.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index recovered 369.78 points, or 2%, or 0.2%, to 19,305.31.

Singapore's Straits Times Index edged back 13.55 points, or 0.4%, to 3,122.21.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dipped 20.18 points, or 0.2%, to 11,724.21.

In Australia, the ASX 200 retreated 9.82 points, or 0.1%, to 7,735.79.











