Airasia Reportedly Eyes New Units In Singapore, Vietnam

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka:

Low-cost budget carrier AirAsia is eyeing to start units in Singapore and Vietnam, as per reports. The company wants a presence in these markets even if it does not remain the biggest player there, reports cited Tony Fernandes, Chief Executive Officer of AirAsia's parent Capital A Bhd saying.

On the other hand, AirAsia's Cambodia unit is expected to begin operations in mid-2024, half a year later than originally planned, as the airline group mulls launching another carrier in the region.

Earlier, the group stated that it would focus on Southeast Asian countries. In February 2023, Capital A Bhd CEO Tony Fernandes said the group was looking at two more units in the region, with details to emerge by end-2024.

Furthermore, AirAsia, which has operating units in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, also expects to double down on expanding operations to India and China, taking advantage of strong demand as well as visa-free arrangements.

AirAsia has been bullish about rebuilding capacity to Mainland China following the easing of 'zero-Covid' restrictions, added reports.

T