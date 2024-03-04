Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry Analysis, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Report by Pet Type (Dog Food, Cat Food, and Others), Product Type (Dry Food, Wet and Canned Pet Food, Snacks and Treats), Ingredient (Animal Derivates, Plant Derivates, Cereals Derivative, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others) 2024-2032” . The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the Saudi Arabia pet food market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market?

The Saudi Arabia pet food market size reached US$ 75.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 130.7 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during 2024-2032.

Request For a PDF Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-pet-food-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Trends and Drivers:

The Saudi Arabia pet food market is primarily driven by the rising pet ownership rate in the country. Moreover, the cultural shift towards viewing pets as integral members of the family is augmenting the demand for premium and specialized pet food products. Additionally, the growing awareness of pet health and nutrition among pet owners is prompting them to seek out high-quality, nutritious food options for their furry companions, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the inflating spending capacities of pet owners are also providing a positive outlook to the market.

Moreover, the elevating levels of urbanization and changing lifestyles are contributing to the adoption of convenience-oriented pet food products such as ready-to-eat meals and treats, which is further propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabia pet food market. Additionally, the emerging trend of pet humanization is bolstering the demand for organic, natural, and gourmet pet food products. This, in turn, is offering significant growth opportunities to the market. Furthermore, various key manufacturers are introducing premium and specialized pet food variants to cater to the evolving preferences of pet owners, thereby positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the easy availability of pet food across various offline and online retail channels in sustainable packaging is anticipated to catalyze the growth of the Saudi Arabia pet food market in the coming years.

Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Report Segmentation:

The report is organized into distinct sections as follows:

Breakup by Pet Type:



Dog Food

Cat Food Others

Breakup by

Product Type:



Dry Food

Wet and Canned Pet Food Snacks and Treats

Breakup by

Ingredient:



Animal Derivates

Plant Derivates

Cereals Derivative Others

Breakup by

Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Leading Companies Operating in the Saudi Arabia Pet Food Industry:



Mars Petcare

Nestlé S.A.

Hill's Pet Nutrition Del Monte Foods Inc.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact

Us:

IMARC

Group

134

N

4th

St.

Brooklyn,

NY

11249,

USA

Email:



Tel

No:(D)

+91

120

433

0800

United

States:

+1-631-791-1145

|

United

Kingdom:

+44-753-713-2163