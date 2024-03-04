Information Minister Hails Amir's Attendance Of Operetta

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 4 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information, Culture and Chairperson of the Permanent Committee for celebrating national days, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, on Monday expressed deep satisfaction at the honoring attendance of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of the operetta "story of a homeland," at Bayan Palace theater.
Attendance of this national activity by His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, senior sheikhs and state officials mirror the operetta's messages of amity and national values, he said in a statement to KUNA.
The operetta embodied national values, the national unity and solidarity and amicable relationship between the leadership and the people of Kuwait, minister Al-Mutairi said, thanking all authorities that participated in organizing the event namely the ministry of education. (end)
