SONNA: Somali Army Kills 35 Militia Members During Southern Operations


3/4/2024 5:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 4 (KUNA) -- The Somali army managed to eliminate 35 militia members in the southern state of Jubaland, south of Somalia, said a media source on Monday.
According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), the army managed to also arrest seven terrorist militia members during operations in lower Jubba region. (end)
