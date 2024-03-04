SONNA: Somali Army Kills 35 Militia Members During Southern Operations

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 4 (KUNA) -- The Somali army managed to eliminate 35 militia members in the southern state of Jubaland, south of Somalia, said a media source on Monday. According to the Somali National News Agency (SONNA), the army managed to also arrest seven terrorist militia members during operations in lower Jubba region. (end) aff

