UP Govt Targets For 22,000 MW Of Solar Energy By 2027

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Mar 4 (KNN) The Uttar Pradesh government has set an ambitious target of generating 22,000 megawatts (MW) of solar energy by 2027, with an anticipated investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

Under this initiative, the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector will play a pivotal role, utilising 12,000 acres of land in designated hubs for solar energy generation.

Neeraj Singhal, National President, Indian Industries Association, highlighted that MSMEs located within the jurisdiction of the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will be at the forefront of this endeavour.

He said,“These hubs come under the jurisdiction of UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA)."

"The process of installing rooftop solar power plants has begun in 15 industrial areas of the state, including Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Greater Noida,” he further added.

Singhal further elaborated that an average investment of Rs 4 crore is being allocated to generate one MW of solar power capacity.

This translates to an estimated investment of over Rs 80,000 crore for achieving the targeted 22,000 MW capacity in Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, he emphasised that the adoption of clean energy solutions will not only lead to savings in energy consumption bills for industries but also enhance their competitiveness.

Singhal mentioned,“Solar energy will result in savings in energy consumption bills of industry. This will improve operating margins and make industry more competitive apart from contributing to achieving the Net Zero goal of India.”

Currently, Uttar Pradesh generates more than 2,100 MW of solar energy, with the Bundelkhand region contributing significantly to this output.

Energy Minister A K Sharma has instructed officials to synchronise the state's energy strategy with the target of building a USD 5 trillion economy.

To bolster solar energy infrastructure, the government is establishing solar parks totalling 3,630 MW and developing a 4,000 MW green energy corridor in Bundelkhand.

