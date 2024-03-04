Maldives Elections Commission Advocates Apr 21 As Public Holiday For Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MALÉ, Mac 4 (NNN-PSM) – The Maldives Elections Commission, is to formally urge the government, to designate Apr 21, the day of the parliamentary elections, as a public holiday, local media reported, yesterday.

Following the ratification of the amended General Elections Act by President Mohamed Muizzu, the Elections Commission has scheduled parliamentary elections for Apr 21, in accordance with the stipulation that, elections must occur ten days after Ramadan, local media said.

Elections are usually held on Saturdays, but Apr 21 is a Sunday, which is the beginning of the working week in the Maldives, local media said, adding that, most election officials are full-time staff at government institutions.

Elections Commission President, Fuad Thaufeeq, told the media that, the decision to hold the election on Apr 21 is based on the necessity to avoid insufficient time for formalities and the swearing-in of new members, as delaying the election to the next possible Saturday would risk missing the deadline stipulated by law.– NNN-PSM

