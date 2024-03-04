United States Biopesticides Market Trends In 2024, Industry Overview, Demand, Share, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group has published a market research report titled“ United States Biopesticides Market Report by Product (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, and Others), Formulation (Liquid, Dry), Source (Microbials, Plant Extract, Biochemicals), Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, United States biopesticides market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of

12.66% during

2024-2032.



Biopesticides are used in agriculture to control pests, diseases, and weeds and are derived from natural materials, such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. They comprise microbial pesticides, plant-incorporated protectants (PIPs), and biochemical pesticides. They have multiple modes of action, making it less likely for pests to develop resistance as compared to conventional pesticides. They are an integral part of integrated pest management (IPM) strategies, which aim to manage pests using a combination of biological, cultural, physical, and chemical control methods. They are more eco-friendly and have minimal impact on non-target organisms, unlike conventional synthetic pesticides that are chemically synthesized and have negative impacts on the environment and human health. They contribute to more sustainable agricultural practices that promote soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience. As they benefit in improving crop quality by reducing pest damage, the demand for biopesticides is rising in the United States.

United States Biopesticides Market Trends and Drivers

Presently, the escalating demand for effective and sustainable pest management solutions in agriculture represents one of the major factors influencing the market positively in the United States. Additionally, the increasing adoption of biopesticides, as they can be used in rotation or in combination with other control methods to manage pests and delay the development of resistance, is propelling the growth of the market in the country. Apart from this, there is a rise in the demand for pesticide-free and organic produce among individuals. This, coupled with the growing adoption of crop rotation and diversification practice is offering a positive market outlook in the country. Moreover, increasing concerns about environmental pollution and the impact of synthetic pesticides on ecosystems are bolstering the market growth. In line with this, advancements in formulation technologies enhance the efficacy, stability, and shelf-life of biopesticides and make them more attractive to farmers, which is strengthening the market growth in the US. Furthermore, the rising demand for biopesticides integrated into seed treatment formulations is providing lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:



Bioherbicides

Bioinsecticides

Biofungicides Others

Formulation Insights:



Liquid Dry

Source Insights:



Microbials

Plant Extract Biochemicals

Mode of Application Insights:



Foliar Spray

Seed Treatment

Soil Treatment Post-Harvest

Crop Type Insights:



Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables Others

Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

