EDII-trained Hastakala Setu artisans collaborate with renowned designers for a unique fashion show

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Ahmedabad, March 3, 2024: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII)-trained Hastakal Setu artisans brought together the timeless beauty of traditional Indian crafts and the contemporary flair of top designers in a dazzling fashion show held on Sunday. The event was part of a three-day craft exhibition – Rang Soota organized by the Hastakal Setu, a pioneering initiative supported by the Department of Cottage and Rural Industries, Government of Gujarat.

‘Artistry Unveiled’ - the fashion show, was a centerpiece of the three-day event, for which artisans collaborated with leading Indian fashion designers to create an eclectic collection of garments that seamlessly blended traditional craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

The three-day event was inaugurated on Friday, March 1. A B2B networking event was organised and 40 participating artisans engaged with industry leaders and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas and formulate new partnerships. The attendees of the three-day event had the opportunity to explore a vibrant marketplace showcasing over 30 distinct crafts like Soof-work, Patola, Bandhani, Kala cotton, Kutchi embroidery, beadwork, Bhadohi rugs, Paithani, Banarasi Silk, Bhagalpur Silk, Brocades, Pashmina, Applique work, Attar from Kannauj, and Ajrakh from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Kashmir, and Andhra Pradesh.

Renowned designers including Anuj Sharma, Purvi Joshi, Arshana Mandhwani, Rutuja Shah, Chinar Farooqi, Krishna Patel, Arpit Agarwal, and Nishigandha Khaladkar lent their expertise to the show, transforming traditional weaves and fabrics into contemporary works of art.

Dr. Sunil Shukla, Director General of EDII, speaking about the collaboration between the artisans and designers, said “The fusion of traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design showcased in today's event is a testament to the resilience and creativity of our artisans. By providing them with the necessary skills and support, we are not only preserving our heritage but also creating new avenues for economic prosperity. This partnership between EDII and the Commissionerate of Cottage Industries is a step towards building a vibrant and sustainable future for Gujarat's artisanal communities”.

Launched in 2020, the Hastakala Setu Yojana has sensitized over 33,800 artisans and more than 21,000 artisans have received advanced training across 33 districts in Gujarat, with a focus on providing practical skills and market exposure. As a key partner to the Commissionerate of Cottage Industries, Government of Gujarat, EDII remains committed to nurturing entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable development in the state.





