Relatively Cold Weather Forecast In Most Regions

Amman, March 4 (Petra) - Monday's weather in Jordan is anticipated to be relatively cold in the majority of regions, with relatively warmer temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds will appear at lower altitudes, and scattered showers of rain are forecast intermittently in the northern, central and eastern areas.As the evening approaches, the chances of precipitation will gradually decrease, and moderate northwesterly winds, occasionally becoming active in desert areas, can be expected.The Jordan Meteorological Department warned about reduced horizontal visibility due to fog, especially in the highlands. Additionally, there is a risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rainfall.On Tuesday, mercury levels will slightly rise, bringing pleasant weather to most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Temperatures will drop again on Wednesday, resulting in relatively cold weather across most areas. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will still have relatively warm weather, with low clouds, and active northwesterly winds that may stir up dust in desert regions.Thursday's weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with relatively cold temperatures in most areas. Intermittent showers of rain are anticipated in the northern and central parts of the country. Moderate northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally becoming active.Today's peak temperatures will be between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C or even 2C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 26C and lows of 12C.