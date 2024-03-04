Fighter Comes To Colombo

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)
The Indian Hindi-language action film Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, based on a story he wrote with Ramon Chibb, premiered at Scope Cinemas.
Produced under Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
