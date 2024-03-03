Radhika Merchant Performs On K3G's Song; Anant Ambani Gives Some Wow Reaction, Mukesh, Nita Cheer Her (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani could not contain their joy when Radhika Merchant made a stunning entrance on the third day of the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. On Sunday, the Ambanis conducted a Maha Aarti. Radhika surprised everyone with a performance after the aarti ended. Radhika was seen making her approach towards Anant in a video published by multiple Instagram accounts, singing a few lines from Shava Shava from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

Radhika wore a stunning golden attire for the occasion. In the video, she was seen gently approaching Anant, with Mukesh and Nita Ambani cheering her on. Anant's sister, Isha Ambani, was also spotted clapping for her. The video also showed Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor participating in the event.

Also Read:

'That's so cool...' Anant Ambani's Richard Mille watch leaves Zuckerberg couple surprised

The pre-wedding festivities are underway in Jamnagar. The Ambani family has strong familial links to the city, hence it carries special value for them. Jamnagar airport, which is used to single-digit landings daily, witnessed multiple foreign planes arrive and depart. Reliance spruced up the entire airport, as well as the path to the RIL refinery complex.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna's no makeup selfie goes viral; actress looks glowing

The three-day pre-wedding events sparked interest not just in India, but also throughout the world. Rihanna spent the first day with the Ambani and Merchant families. She played some of her most popular songs during the occasion. On the second day, Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor performed on stage. Diljit Dosanjh's performance turned the night into something extraordinary.

He sang his best hits and danced alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. The third day was all about music, with many performers taking centre stage to entertain the attendees at the event.