Toyota Signs Mou For Iraq Electricity Network

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
Ziad Ali Fadel, the Minister of Electricity, presided over the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the second phase with the Japanese company Toyota [ Toyota Tsusho ], aimed at enhancing the networks and capabilities of electrical system.
The Japanese Ambassador to Iraq was also present at the signing ceremony.
According to the Ministry of Electricity, the agreement signifies a collaborative effort to develop Iraq's electrical infrastructure, demonstrating a commitment to improving the efficiency and reliability of the electricity grid.
(Source: Ministry of Electricity)
