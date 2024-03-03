Rinkevics To Musk: Reason NATO Exists Is Russia And Other Enemies Of The Free World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, responding to Tesla owner Elon Musk's comment about NATO, has said that the military alliance is needed in view of the existence of Russia and other enemies of the free world.

He posted this on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

"Dear Elon Musk, the reason NATO was founded, exists and will last is Russia and other enemies of the free world," Rinkevics said.

The Latvian president responded to the billionaire's post, in which Musk stated that he always wondered why NATO continued to exist "even though its nemesis and reason to exist, The Warsaw Pact, had dissolved."