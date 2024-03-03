TPPH official: Iran's thermal power plants surpass 75,000 MW in generation capacity

(MENAFN) An official from Iran's Thermal Power Plants Holding Company (TPPH) revealed that the electricity generation capacity of the country's thermal power plants has surpassed 75,000 megawatts (MW). Hadi Modaghegh, the head of the company's Macro Planning Department, disclosed that Iran currently operates 624 thermal units across 142 power plants nationwide, as reported by an Iranian news agency.



Modaghegh highlighted the recent inauguration of a thermal power plant unit in Khorasan Razavi Province, underscoring that the private sector now contributes 68 percent of the total power generation by thermal power plants in the country.



In response to the pressing need to increase power generation capacity and prevent blackouts during peak consumption periods, the Energy Ministry has prioritized these objectives since the inception of the current government administration in August 2021.



Earlier this year, Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian announced plans to bolster Iran's power generation capacity by 35,000 MW over the next four years. This ambitious target entails the construction of thermal power plants with a capacity of 15,000 MW, renewable power plants with a capacity of 10,000 MW by both public and private sectors, and the establishment of new power plants with a capacity of 10,000 MW by large industries, according to the minister's statements.



Iran has faced significant challenges in ensuring electricity supply during peak consumption periods due to rising temperatures and a notable decrease in rainfall over the past decade. These factors have underscored the urgency of enhancing the country's power infrastructure and capacity to meet growing energy demands.

MENAFN03032024000045015839ID1107927554