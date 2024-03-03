'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan Dances At Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Bash At Jamnagar [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Superstar Salman Khan stole the show on the second day of the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. The iconic actor mesmerized the audience with his energetic performances, showcasing his dance prowess to some of his most memorable songs.

Khan's electrifying dance routines included his evergreen hits like 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana' and 'Tenu Leke' from the movie 'Salaam-E-Ishq,' setting the stage on fire with his signature moves and infectious energy.

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Salman Khan joined forces with fellow Bollywood stalwarts Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan for a legendary dance-off. The trio enthralled the guests with their synchronized moves, treating the audience to a spectacular display of talent and camaraderie. Together, they paid homage to their iconic films by grooving to the tunes of their chart-topping songs.

One of the highlights of the evening was the trio's rendition of the iconic Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu,' which further elevated the festive atmosphere, leaving the attendees spellbound with their captivating performance.

Apart from the Khans' electrifying performances, the pre-wedding bash witnessed the presence of numerous other Bollywood luminaries, adding to the glitz and glamour of the star-studded event. Over the course of three days, Jamnagar turned into a hotspot for the who's who of the Hindi film industry, as they came together to celebrate the union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in style.