Car Wash Gets Banned In This Indian State Due To Water Crisis Amid Rising Temperature

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As the temperature in Uttarakhand soars in summer, the water shortage in the hilly state has worsened. This water crisis, doubled with lower rainfall and snowfall these winters, has promoted the state government to ban the washing of cars using water a virtual meeting on Saturday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed all District Magistrates (DMs) to ensure that the cars in workshops are \"dry washed\" instead of using water state often faces a drinking water crisis during the summer. Six Uttarakhand cities, including Dehradun, have reported severe water crisis read: India faces water crisis as severe heatwaves grip nation; CWC says levels dipped to 16% in southern statesIn the meeting, Uttarakhand Secretary Arvind Hyanki informed Dhami that 317 villages and 148 urban localities with severe shortages have been identified. Most complaints of the water shortage are being received from Dehradun, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Didihat, Kotdwar, and Champawat areas in Uttarakhand, such as Nawada, Haripur, Majri Mafi, Mohkampur, and Badripur, have also reported water shortages. Residents are purportedly surviving the crisis depending on water tankers read: Water level in reservoirs shrinks to 30% of storage capacityBJP leader NK Gusain has demanded a quick resolution to the water problem in these areas also questioned the Jal Nigam of Uttarakhand, saying that the Madhuban Colony of Majri Mafi has, to date, not received water in the connection line that was laid four years ago the rivers originating from the glaciers, water flow in other Uttarakhand rivers has declined considerably. As many as 10 such rivers have been identified by the state government, which they believe can be revived read: Delhi water shortage: Atishi asks L-G VK Saxena to suspend Delhi Jal Board CEO over 'criminal negligence'Hyanki has instructed the DMs to prepare an action plan for the revival of these rivers and to identify more of them if possible conservation campaign to begin on June 1Hyanki said the Centre will start a water conservation campaign from June 1 to June 7. Uttarakhand is also preparing for the campaign 1 marks World Water Day. The theme for Water Day 2024 is 'Water for Peace'.In the meeting, the chief minister said, \"Water conservation is a challenge for us. Therefore, arrangements for rainwater harvesting and solar energy will be made in all government buildings.\"\"There is still a challenge in terms of drinking water. Hence, there is a need to strengthen the preparations from now on,\" he added.



MENAFN05052024007365015876ID1108174796