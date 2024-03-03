India's Tenneti Park Turns Into Tourist Hub Thanks To Stranded Bangladeshi Vessel

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A 3,000 tonnes Bangladeshi cargo ship-MV Maa-destined for Visakhapatnam port in India, found itself stranded near Tenneti Park over adverse weather conditions on October 13, 2020. This incident has since turned the park into a significant tourist destination, captivating the interest of travellers worldwide.

MV Maa, carrying stone, quartz and fly ash, faced documentation issues in September 2019, leading to its anchorage in Visakhapatnam's Outer Harbour. The situation was compounded by the owners' decision to abandon the vessel after removing its machinery and fuel. The move left the ship as a stationary structure on the beach.

The ship has become a major draw for visitors, adding a new dimension to Tenneti Park's appeal. The park, known for being the first children's park in Visakhapatnam, has embraced its new role as a tourist hotspot, complete with LED screens to enhance the visitor experience.

The transformation of Tenneti Park, driven by the grounding of MV Maa, shows what was once a mere cargo vessel has now become an integral part of the park's identity, drawing visitors from around the globe.

It may be mentioned here that initially, there were proposals to convert the stranded MV Maa into a floating restaurant to capitalise on its unique presence and further boost tourism in the area. However, the project was not pursued.

