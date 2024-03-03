From Munger To Mumbai, Manisha Rani's 'Namumkin Se Mumkin Wali' Journey

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Social media personality Manisha Rani, who was declared winner of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' on Saturday night, says she has received a sweet reward whenever she has worked hard for something.

The wild card entry was among the five finalists, along with Shoaib Ibrahim, Dhanashree Verma, Adrija Sinha and Sreerama Chandra.

Coming from a middle-class family in Munger, Bihar, it was a 'namumkin ko mumkin wali journey' for Manisha.

Talking to IANS, the 26-year-old dancer said: "If you have 'chaahat' in you, true hard work and passion, then you can turn any impossible goal into possible. Munger is a small town and you don't have many opportunities to learn dancing or acting and become something."

Then she said something that should resonate well with her followers. "But if you have talent and 'that thing' in you, then you can reach anywhere you want. This is how I started my journey from Munger to Mumbai -- 'namumkin ko mumkin kiya hai'. I have fought for my dreams, worked hard and have come here," Manisha said.

Manisha, who has 12 million followers on Instagram, began her journey from the dance reality show 'Dance India Dance'. She got evicted in the first round. Her first Instagram post dates back to September 15, 2017, wherein she is seen performing on the stage of 'Dance India Dance' in front of the judges, Punit Pathak, and Mudassar Khan.

The post was captioned: "I lvvvvvvvvvvv myself ... Mai apni fvrt hu", and the journey continues, as Manisha follows the success mantra: "Mehnat karo, kisi se na daro, apne dil ki suno, aur sabko pyaar do. (Work hard, don't be afraid of anyone, listen to your heart, and love everyone.)"

Her latest Instagram post is a series of pictures, where we can see Manisha lifting the trophy of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' and is overflowing with happy tears.

It is captioned: "DREAMS DO COME TRUE ... Aaj shabd kam hain aapki tareef mein. Bihar ke chhote gaon se aai ek chhoti se ladki ne bade sapne dekhe! Aur us sapne ko pura karne ke liye pura Hindustan saath aa gaya... Shukriya un sab ko jinhone mujhe Jhalak ki journey mein itna pyar diya aur trophy bhi mere hath mein dilwai, sirf yahi kahungi. Aap ki tareef mein kya kahen ... Aap hamari jaan ban gaye. I am happy ... So happy, I'm going to sleep like a baby today after a hard day's work and it's all because of my FANS = FAMILY. Sooo grateful."

Manisha said she believes in the present. "Mai aaj mein jeeti hun. So, when I entered as the wild card, I thought I have received this opportunity, then I should definitely do this. I was passionate about dancing since my childhood. And when I got this platform, I thought I should not leave this, whatever the result will be, I will take this opportunity and will give my best."

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' second runner-up shared how she believed Shoaib and Adrija were her biggest competitors.

"Shaoib had a great fan following and he was such a good dancer. Adrija was one of the best contestants, she used to dance so well. I had a gut feeling that we three will be in the top three,” she said.

Manisha is thankful for God's grace upon her and feels like she is getting whatever she wants in life.

"I have my good deeds with me and the blessings of people. I am getting so much love from everybody. And I feel like whatever work I have done till date, I have got a sweet result. I want this to keep continuing. I won't let this love go away from me. I am super happy with myself and my life," Manisha said.

Sharing her ambition to enter Bollywood, Manisha said: "I also want to get into Bollywood in the future. Even if I get a 10-minute role I want to do a movie. I will work upon it soon. I just love Priyanka Chopra. Even if I get 5 to 10 per cent close to what she has done, I will be happy with that."

About her social media fandom, Manisha commented: "I think people like me on social media because I present myself the way I am. I never try to be fake. If I want to speak in English, I speak, but when I know that I am getting it wrong, I accept that -- and say, yes, I am wrong."

She added: "I just be myself and people love me like this. People feel I am one of them. I want to remain the same so that I can be connected to the people."