Trumps Wins Republican Party Elections In Several States Including Michigan


3/3/2024 2:08:03 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 3 (KUNA) -- Former President Donald Trump continued his march toward the Republican Party nominations on Saturday, winning caucuses in Idaho and Missouri and sweeping the delegate haul at a party convention in Michigan against Nikki Haley.
The Washington Post stated in their newsletter that Michigan Republicans began allocating 39 of the state's 55 GOP presidential delegates at their convention in Grand Rapids, which Trump won all 39.
Trump count reached 244 on Saturday, compared to 24 for Nikki Haley, noting that a candidate needs to secure 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination.
The next event on the Republican calendar is Sunday in the District of Columbia, two days later is Super Tuesday, when 16 states will hold primaries on what will be the largest day of voting outside the November election, which Trump is on track to lock up the nomination days later. (end)
