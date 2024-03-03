Neftchi To Play With Qarabag In 25Th Round Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today the results of the 25th round of the Azerbaijan Football
Premier League will be summed up, Azernews reports, citing Idman.
Thus, on the last day two couples will meet.
First, "Gabala" from the city of the same name will host the
Baku "Sabail". The regional club is in last place in the standings
with 15 points, while the Baku team are in 6th place with 34
points.
In the second match, Neftchi will meet with Qarabag at home. The
hosts (36 points) are in second place, the gap from the“horses”,
who are leading in the standings, is 21 points.
Azerbaijan Premier League
XXV round
16:00. "Gabala" - "Sabail"
Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Muslim Aliyev, Jamil Guliyev, Kamranbey
Rahimov
Referee-inspector: Omar Pashayev
AFFA Representative: Seymur Salimli
Gabala City Stadium
19:00. "Neftchi" - "Karabakh"
Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Nijat
Ismayilli
Referee-inspector: Barish Shimshek
AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov
"Neftchi Arena".
