Neftchi To Play With Qarabag In 25Th Round Match

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today the results of the 25th round of the Azerbaijan Football Premier League will be summed up, Azernews reports, citing Idman.

Thus, on the last day two couples will meet.

First, "Gabala" from the city of the same name will host the Baku "Sabail". The regional club is in last place in the standings with 15 points, while the Baku team are in 6th place with 34 points.

In the second match, Neftchi will meet with Qarabag at home. The hosts (36 points) are in second place, the gap from the“horses”, who are leading in the standings, is 21 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XXV round

16:00. "Gabala" - "Sabail"

Referees: Rauf Jabarov, Muslim Aliyev, Jamil Guliyev, Kamranbey Rahimov

Referee-inspector: Omar Pashayev

AFFA Representative: Seymur Salimli

Gabala City Stadium

19:00. "Neftchi" - "Karabakh"

Referees: Elchin Masiyev, Elshad Abdullayev, Parvin Talibov, Nijat Ismayilli

Referee-inspector: Barish Shimshek

AFFA representative: Elgiz Abbasov

"Neftchi Arena".