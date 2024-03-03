Over Past Day, 71 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 71 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched one missile and 50 airstrikes and fired 112 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2024, Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 2, there were 71x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 1x missile and 50x air strikes, 112x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements.

During the day of March 2, air strikes hit Svesa (Sumy oblast), Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Pivnichne, Terny, New York, Heorhiivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Bohoyavlenka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

More than 120x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Pivnich operational-strategic group, Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Khortytsia operational-strategic group, Kupyansk axis: the enemy launched 4x unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of settlement of Tabaivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 8x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 15x attacks of the occupiers in the vicinities of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk oblast).

Tavria operational-strategic group, Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders made 25x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 4x unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Robotyne and west of Novoprokopivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. The adversary made an unsuccessful attempt to assault in the vicinity of Kryrnky (Kherson oblast).

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of March 2, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 8x concentrations of enemy troops. The Ukrainian Air Force downed 1x Su-34 fighter-bomberю.