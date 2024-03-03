Qumra, A Platform To Acknowledge Resilience Amidst Turmoil: DFI CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The annual talent incubator“Qumra” hosted by the Doha Film Institute (DFI) serves as more than a gathering of filmmakers worldwide; it stands as a platform to recognise the resilience of individuals combating oppression, as emphasised by DFI CEO, Fatma Hassan Alremaihi during the event's opening on Friday.

With over 200 industry experts and talents associated with over 40 Qumra projects convened at the Museum of Islamic Art, Alremaihi underscored the Institute's commitment to amplifying unheard voices and realising important narratives that bridge shared humanity.

“Qumra is an extension of the Institute's commitment to support promising filmmakers to overcome the various challenges of telling authentic stories.

While we celebrate the progress we have made, we are also confronted with the genocide in Gaza, and the ongoing attempts of silencing voices crying out against it, providing a platform to acknowledge the resilience of those fighting against oppression becomes even more important.”

Amidst escalating crises in regions such as Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Sudan, and Syria, the significance of acknowledging courage and resilience against oppression becomes even more profound. Alremaihi reiterated DFI's enduring dedication to storytelling that furthers societal impact and connectivity.“DFI has always been and will remain dedicated to realising important stories and amplifying unheard voices that connect us to our shared humanity.”

DFI Artistic Advisor Elia Suleiman stressed Qumra's role in prompting reflection on moral and ethical responsibilities in storytelling, particularly regarding discussions on genocides, massacres, and violence globally.

He highlighted the platform's capacity to facilitate critical dialogue and inspire creativity amidst challenging circumstances.

“This is the right time to contemplate, meditate and take a solemn moment but also start to converse and discuss aesthetics to somehow have some inspiration and creativity.”

Rana Eid, CEO and Sound Designer of DB Studios Beirut highlighted the importance of Qumra amidst regional turmoil, stressing the need for discourse and self-representation, particularly in light of events in Gaza.“It's very important to have our own voice and image now, especially because of what is happening in Gaza.”

Laith Majali, Editor of“The Myth of Mahmoud,” hailed Qumra as an important initiative for Arab filmmakers, citing its support for films and provision of networking opportunities with industry experts. Majali's film is part of this year's Qumra Development-Feature Documentary category.

The Qumra programme, running until March 6, serves as a hub for networking and development opportunities for filmmakers at various stages of their projects. Its mission is to accelerate the success of emerging filmmakers from the region and beyond.