Uzbekistan Urges China To Enhance Multimodal Transportation Across Central Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Uzbekistan called on China to join efforts to create favorable
conditions for the development of multimodal transportation through
the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
This was discussed during a trilateral meeting of delegations of
the governments of Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan in Kashgar
(China) on March 1.
Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Chairman of
Kyrgyzstan's Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, member of the
Political Bureau of the Central Committee of Chinese Communist
Party, secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional
Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Ma Xingrui participated in
the meeting.
Together with Chinese and Kyrgyz partners, significant projects
in transportation and logistics, energy, industrial, agricultural
and other sectors of the economy are being implemented.
Uzbekistan, China and Kyrgyzstan discussed the importance of
starting practical work on the construction of the
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line this year.
The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line, which is supposed
to be built within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road"
initiative, is the shortest alternative road connecting the Central
Asian region with China.
The idea of establishing a joint venture for the construction
and operation of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railroad line was
supported.
The sides also decided to take appropriate steps to further
improve the activity of the Irkeshtom checkpoint, create favorable
conditions and expand transit opportunities.
At the end of the trilateral talks, the heads of delegations
familiarized with the work of the Ulugchat customs terminal and
Irkeshtom checkpoint.
In general, within the framework of the Uzbek delegation's visit
to China, detailed information on the activities of the "Kashgar
Economic and Technological Development Zone" was presented, and
bilateral meetings were held with the heads of a number of leading
companies.
