Argentina's President Announces Closure Of Telam News Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentine President Javier Milei has said that the country's
only national news agency, Telam, would be shut down as it has been
promoting the policies of former President Cristina Fernandez de
Kirchner, Azernews informs, citing foreign media sources.
“We will close the Telam news agency, which has been used as an
agency to promote Krichnerism in recent decades,” Milei said on
Friday.
Argentina's authorities had previously been planning to
privatize the agency.
MENAFN02032024000195011045ID1107926373
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.