Argentina's President Announces Closure Of Telam News Agency


3/2/2024 3:09:18 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Argentine President Javier Milei has said that the country's only national news agency, Telam, would be shut down as it has been promoting the policies of former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Azernews informs, citing foreign media sources.

“We will close the Telam news agency, which has been used as an agency to promote Krichnerism in recent decades,” Milei said on Friday.

Argentina's authorities had previously been planning to privatize the agency.

