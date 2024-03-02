PM Modi Takes 'Maa-Baap Ki Sarkar' Dig At Opposition At Aurangabad Rally In Bihar | 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a range of development projects worth ₹21,400 crore during his visit to Bihar on Saturday. The number of projects that were launched by the PM included national highways, bridges, and railway projects. While addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi made a veiled attack on the Congress and other opposition parties.

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP to release first candidates list shortlyWhile speaking at his Aurangabad rally, PM Modi said,“Politics of familism is waning in Bihar after NDA was strengthened. The problem with the politics of familism is that you inherit the party and chair, however, you don't dare to mention about the work done by 'maa-baap ki sarkar'. I have heard that senior leaders of their party (RJD) are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections.”

In addition to PM Modi, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were also present at the programme Modi's Bihar visit: Top 10 updates- PM Modi visited Bihar for the first time after CM Nitish Kumar broke ties with Mahagathbandhan to rejoin the NDA to form a new government in the state.-While addressing a rally in Aurangabad, PM Modi said that his government is focused on increasing the capacity of the poor, Dalit, Adivasi and the deprived.-Speaking at the event, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar known for switching sides multiple times, assured that he will stay with the NDA alliance and will not go 'here and there'“You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai.' I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath',” ANI quoted Nitish Kumar.-Attacking the previous state governments, PM Modi said,“There was a time when the people of Bihar were scared to go out of their homes and in today's time the possibility of tourism in the state is increasing.”-The Prime Minister unveiled national highway projects worth over ₹18,000 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, which will be constructed parallel to the existing JP Ganga Setu.

-PM also launched three new railway projects in the state, including the doubling of the Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a 26-km-long new line between Bandhua and Paimar.-Remembering former Chief Minister of Bihar, Karpuri Thakur, PM Modi said, \"A few days ago, the pride of Bihar, Karpoori Thakur was conferred with Bharat Ratan by the Government of India. This is an honour for the entire state of Bihar.\"-Recalling the occasion of consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi highlighted that Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita, and“enthusiasm was palpable in the state when Ram temple was consecrated in Ayodhya.”-In the state capital Patna, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Unity Mall, which will be constructed at a cost of over ₹200 crore, and provide a boost to the 'One District, One Product' project.-Under the Namami Gange scheme, the PM inaugurated twelve new projects worth over 2,190 crore in the state. Under the scheme, a sewage treatment plant will be constructed in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra.



